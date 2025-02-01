Sign up
Photo 3944
Christmas Treat
Today was Show Day. My friend's Christmas gift to me was a ticket to see Shrek The Musical by a local theatre company at The Auditorium. We had a lovely time - so much talent!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
