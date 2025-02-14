Previous
Excited for the new season! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3947

Excited for the new season!

Catalans 4 Hull FC 24.

An away game to start the new season. After the last 2 seasons shocking performances especially away this was quite a shock!
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
