Photo 3948
Just a boy and his Shadow
Caellen received this soft toy version of Shadow from Sonic for his birthday.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
15th February 2025 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
pjnn
,
caellen
