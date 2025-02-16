Previous
Next
Unexpected pleasure by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3949

Unexpected pleasure

Excited to realise my daughter had bought me a jigsaw for my birthday.... Horrified when I opened it and saw the picture as I thought I'd struggle and hate doing it. How wrong was I.... I've absolutely loved it!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1090% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact