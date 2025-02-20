Previous
Illuminated by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3950

Illuminated

As my hairdresser is now a few minutes walk from the beach I headed down to snap after my haircut today. I don't tend to go after dark so it was nice to see the lights!
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details

