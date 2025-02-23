Previous
Is a change as good as a rest? by plainjaneandnononsense
Is a change as good as a rest?

My only capture of the day. Not my usual genre, lent to me by my friend's hubby. It's OK but I'm definitely not a fantasy convert and am secretly hoping he doesn't have the whole series!
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
