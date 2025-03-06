Exciting home match

Fantastic game tonight, so exciting! Extra time on a school night's not ideal but it was too exciting to feel tired.



The result was a 22 all draw (against Leigh Leopards). I not a blame the ref for not winning kind of fan and those who always do frustrate me, however the RFL stated the following day that a disallowed try should have been given (not sure how both the ref and video ref missjudged the video footage) and also a penalty claimed by Hull and not given actually should have been. After last season's appalling performances I was just grateful for some edge of the seat moments and a draw!