Previous
Next
Exciting home match by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3955

Exciting home match

Fantastic game tonight, so exciting! Extra time on a school night's not ideal but it was too exciting to feel tired.

The result was a 22 all draw (against Leigh Leopards). I not a blame the ref for not winning kind of fan and those who always do frustrate me, however the RFL stated the following day that a disallowed try should have been given (not sure how both the ref and video ref missjudged the video footage) and also a penalty claimed by Hull and not given actually should have been. After last season's appalling performances I was just grateful for some edge of the seat moments and a draw!
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1085% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact