A job well done by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3960

A job well done

I have a new boss at my invigilating job. Today was the end of her first series of exams. She bought me these beautiful tulips to thank me for my extra help. It's so lovely to feel valued and appreciated.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

ace
