Nearly a Caellen height construction!

Caellen's turn to sleep this week. It's almost like he knew I was considering putting some toys I thought were no longer played with in the loft! He requested and played with both the wooden train track and the marble run this morning!
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

narayani ace
Never too old for a marble run!
March 16th, 2025  
