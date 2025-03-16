Previous
So pretty! by plainjaneandnononsense
So pretty!

My lovely tulips have opened to reveal beautifully shaped petals and contrasting black stamen!
16th March 2025

plainjaneandnononsense

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Boxplayer ace
Ooh lovely view of it
March 18th, 2025  
