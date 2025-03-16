Sign up
Photo 3974
So pretty!
My lovely tulips have opened to reveal beautifully shaped petals and contrasting black stamen!
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
1
1
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5044
photos
18
followers
27
following
1089% complete
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
1068
3975
3976
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
16th March 2025 1:31pm
Tags
tulip
,
pjnn
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh lovely view of it
March 18th, 2025
