Heartbreaking day

Saw the pink clouds and red sky and snapped. It was about 6am. I questioned why I was taking yet another morning sky shot when I had planned a walk and had a sleepover buddy coming, both giving opportunities for snapping! Sadly I soon received an early morning phone call from my son to say his Dad had lost his battle with ill health. We've been told so many times he wouldn't make it but this still came out of the blue - he enjoyed an evening out with friends last night. I obviously spent most of the day with my son whilst he informed folk and made arrangements. I spent a little time with my daughter too once I'd given her the sad news! He may have very much been my ex but he was my kids' Dad and seeing their hearts break definitely broke mine!