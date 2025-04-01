Previous
Sand Art by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3987

Sand Art

Needed my resilience tank topping up after the last couple of weeks so headed for a high tide promenade walk this morning.

I've seen a few of these on social media but today was the first time I've seen the real thing! It was amazing
1st April 2025

