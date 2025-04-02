Previous
Waltham Church by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3988

Waltham Church

After a morning volunteering for the shoebox appeal I met my friend Jackie in the nearby village of Waltham. We had a lovely lunch at the Tilted Barrel and then a stroll around the village!
