Looking forward by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3989

Looking forward

Walked to and from work today. I invigilated a computer based exam in the afternoon but spend the morning prepping for next season's exams. I am looking forward to the proper exam season starting and working lots of hours over 7 weeks
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
