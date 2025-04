Clouds

Took a trip to the car boot sale this morning . Last year this meant a 30 minute walk then a bus ride. Today 10 mins in the car was all it took. Only spent a fiver but was pleased with what I got. My best buy had to be a Supertato book. I've looked at every car boot I've been to for 2 years and this is the first I've found. Hard to believe it was an Easter one too and only cost me 50p!