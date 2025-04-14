Previous
Air Pollution
Air Pollution

Rather than pay for a skip the workman at the house opposite mine have been burning rubbish today. Five hours of billowing grey smoke which meant I had to change my plans and spend the day indoors.

Earlier in the year they had a lot of fires and another neighbour phoned the council, only to be told we don't live in a clean air zone so they can burn whatever they want at whatever time they want!
