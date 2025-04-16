Previous
Service sheet exterior by plainjaneandnononsense
Service sheet exterior

My kids dad's funeral was today. Dan sorted everything and did an amazing job. Everything was just how his dad would have chosen it to be.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
