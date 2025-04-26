Penny on stage which is clearly her happy place!

Really shattered today but when I got a message from my friend Anita (Stolen Angels drummer's wife) asking if I was going to their gig (5 mins drive away for me) I decided to push through. We had a great night - both of us are currently having tough times with family issues so it was lovely to give and receive support! No dancing... My back's not quite there yet but lots of singing along, smiles and laughter!



Old Llyods is a great venue for an enthusiastic, interesting and unique crowd but a terrible place for trying to photograph the band!