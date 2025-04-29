Previous
Room with no view by plainjaneandnononsense
Room with no view

Less than 2 hours sleep as had a request for company at A and E. There from 8.45 - 2.30 and back at 4 to collect.
Spent well over 3 hours in their safe room. The person I was with slept..... Oh how I wish I'd taken my book!
