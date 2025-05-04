Previous
Further Collapse by plainjaneandnononsense
Further Collapse

I need to retitle yesterday's capture! Apparently enough is not enough, there's more! Another emotionally challenging day yesterday. I'm proud of having coped this week but could do without further testing however insignificant.
narayani ace
!!
May 4th, 2025  
Monica
Oh dear!
May 4th, 2025  
