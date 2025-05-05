Previous
Teamwork makes the Dreamwork by plainjaneandnononsense
Teamwork makes the Dreamwork

Had the gang from 8.15 am until 5.30 pm today so Daddy could crack on with moving. They were awful most of the morning bickering and being generally unsettled and demanding! The afternoon thank goodness was a different matter!
5th May 2025

plainjaneandnononsense

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
