VE Day Anniversary

Unexpected time off so headed for the Memorial Gate for the advertised ceremony to mark VE day's 80th anniversary at 11. Instead a one minute's silence following the raising of the flag outside The Knoll and told the Memorial Gate service would be at 12. Back at 12 to once again end up outside The Knoll, this time the raising of the other flag, a 2 minute silence and a piper! (The promised display of World War vehicles was nowhere to be seen.) Not what I was expecting but paid my respects and showed my gratitude which was my main aim.