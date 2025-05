No chance!!

Harley and I went to water the pots at the front of my house this morning. The silver pot is usually lined up with the corner of the bay and the midnight blue one is adjacent to the wall. They've clearly both been moved. I can only assume someone was hoping I'd "hidden" a spare key there. I'm of the opinion that if you leave a key under the mat, a plant pot, stone etc you may as well leave your door unlocked, so they were unsuccessful in their search!