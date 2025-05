Summer Prep

Over winter I keep my shorts and summer trousers at the back of my wardrobe's top shelf (which I can't reach without a step). Today I felt it was time to bring them forward in the hope the warmer weather continues. It's always a good opportunity to have a bit of a clear out and I was pleased to fill a black bag with unwanted clothes. Some had been passed onto me and I felt I should keep them but having not worn them I've realised it actually be better off with the space!