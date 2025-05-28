Collapse!

The metalwork where it joins the plastic feet and wheels of my BBQ has corroded.



Our dream of going away to Lloret De Mar has collapsed! My son went to get his passport last night from the drawer he always keeps it in and it wasn't there. He last had it as ID when sorting things out regarding the loss of his Dad. He and a friend have turned his house and car upside down, he's also been into work to check but it's nowhere to be seen! After such a tough few months we both needed the resilience boast of this holiday and are absolutely gutted!