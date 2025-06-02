Previous
Looking forward by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4048

Looking forward

Very aware I need to remove clutter not add to it so only bought 2 geraniums at yesterday's car boot sale. At £1 each they were definitely bargains!
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
