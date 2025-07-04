Previous
Spikey silhouette by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4058

Spikey silhouette

Such a fun night. End of Exams, meal at The Farmhouse for the exams team. Great company and lots of laughs singing along to the unexpected karaoke. However I didn't remember to snap so took this in desperation on arriving home!
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

plainjaneandnonno...

