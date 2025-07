Disappointed

Went to see Stolen Angels with Dan tonight. The venue was rammed, nowhere to stand nevermind sit. We headed outside to the beer garden. We could hear the band well but couldn't see them (hence no pic) and there was zero atmosphere so we left after the first set. Normally spending time with my son would've been enough but we'd been to the rugby in the afternoon as well as having spent Thursday evening together so were already caught up!