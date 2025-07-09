Previous
Well spotted! by plainjaneandnononsense
I don't have a bird bath instead I use a blue ceramic plant pot saucer. Despite filling it regularly it always seems empty atm due to the heat. As I went to fill it tonight I found this ladybird!
narayani ace
Lovely surprise. I have some rocks or sticks in mine so any insects or lizards that fall in, can climb out.
July 10th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great shot
July 10th, 2025  
