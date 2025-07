Finally!

Bit of a moan on our way into the ground. I don't like Thursday night games as I prefer rugby to be the weekend's focal point. Poor first half followed by a really nail biting edge of the seat second half which ended with our first Super League home win in about a year. (Hull FC 16 Wakefield 20).

Great atmosphere, fans absolutely buzzing - leaving the ground with everyone feeling like we'd won a trophy not just a 2 point league match.