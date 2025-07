Say "cheese"

We had a wander to my local woods this morning. It used to be a regular haunt for Harley and I. We explored some of the lesser used paths, spent half an hour playing tennis and obviously took a little time to snap. Here he is photographing the blue tree and yes he actually said "Say cheese tree" before he snapped!



The best part though was hearing Harley relaying so many happy memories of our previous visits.... I really felt I was Grandma ing right!