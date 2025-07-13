Previous
Climate change or faulty memory?
Climate change or faulty memory?

I remember brambles being an autumn fruit. It's only the second week of July but there are definitely enough ready to be worth picking!
Mark Prince
Yes I had my first ripe Blackberry this morning.
