Local Environmental Warrior by plainjaneandnononsense
Local Environmental Warrior

Really interesting talk today from the Canoe River Cleaner Jim at Free2Be. I'm so pleased my boss asked me to change from working today to working tomorrow!
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

