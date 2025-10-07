Previous
"H" by plainjaneandnononsense
My friend H and I had a trip to the small seaside town of Mablethorpe today. We've been friends for 30 years! Last year she underwent chemotherapy. We've always loved our trips here together but today's was extra special!
