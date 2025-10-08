Previous
Next
Illuminated window by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4092

Illuminated window

My landing window has frosted glass. My neighbours outside light creates this pretty effect. Perfect for snapping at 11 at night when you've had to get out of bed because you forgot to take a pic of the day!
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact