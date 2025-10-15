Previous
Should I get paid for such shenanigans by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4099

Should I get paid for such shenanigans

I didn't take the smaller photo but wanted to include it as its part of the memory.

Today I had my first visit to DRET's headquarters in Charnwood. We left at 6.15AM. It was my first out of setting training since becoming part of the exam admin team. There were only just over a dozen of us there so I'm not sure we needed a 30 minute ice breaker where we drew our neighbour at the table and things we found out about them using wax crayons. However as I was getting paid for not only the entire meeting but about 5 hours travelling time too I'm definitely not complaining!
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
