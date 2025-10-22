Previous
Next
Theatre Night by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4106

Theatre Night

My friend and I go to our local amateur theatre who put on 10 productions a year.
Tonight's was The Curious Incident of The Dog In The Night Time.

The local lad James Lusty who played the lead role of an autistic teenager was phenomenal and so believable putting on a faultless performance and staying in character for the entire play.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact