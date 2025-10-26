Previous
Steam Train
Photo 4110

Steam Train

As the child of a steam train enthusiast today's trip from Loughborough Central Station brought back many happy memories and really helped me feel connected to my Dad.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

plainjaneandnononsense

@plainjaneandnononsense
Jane
Photo Details

