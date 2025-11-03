Previous
Is more change underfoot? by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4118

Is more change underfoot?

Cleethorpes isn't really a seaside town as its actually on the river Humber. Over the last few years large parts of what was beach are now cobered with marsh grass. Is this part next?
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

@plainjaneandnononsense
