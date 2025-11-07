Previous
Super Fry by plainjaneandnononsense
Super Fry

Harley and his friend are using the time between them finishing their work and the end of lesson to write and illustrate a series of books! He brought a pile of paintings he'd done of the characters to show me. I found an old exercise book and he's using this to write down their characteristics and histories. We had a really good chat about continuity. He was so engaged and enthusiastic. We also talked about trademarks and copywriter but I assured him at this point Supertato's author wouldn't have an issue 🤣

7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

