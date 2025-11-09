Sign up
Previous
Photo 4129
Closed
Too early in the day
Or
Too late in the season
Either way I wasn't wanting to buy ice-cream so didn't mind this vendor being closed
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Tags
closed
,
ice-cream
,
pjmn
