Photo 4130
Tree
Walk home from town. First time out the house since Christmas Day. Went to buy some new trousers for work but bought a birthday card (3 weeks in advance) and a loaf of bread..... Not even close!
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5250
photos
16
followers
26
following
1131% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
30th December 2025 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
clouds
,
pjnn
