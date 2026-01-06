Previous
Just hanging around by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4137

Just hanging around

Although the larger roads are clear of ice and snow it was a different matter for the smaller roads and footpaths! Given my reputation for falling and breaking bones I decided to miss today's walk and shop and hang around on my sofa reading instead!
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
narayani ace
Sounds sensible
January 6th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Sounds like a good plan
January 6th, 2026  
