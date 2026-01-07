Previous
Is it too icy for ice lollies? by plainjaneandnononsense
Is it too icy for ice lollies?

Darcie doesn't care how chilly it is, this cute ice lolly shaped dog chew smells pretty appealing!
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Monica
Adorable!
January 7th, 2026  
