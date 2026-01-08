Previous
A change of venue by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4139

A change of venue

No quiz at our usual venue tonight. So we headed for another nearby sizzling pub who we believed did a quiz on mobiles..... Not tonight they didn't but the food and company were good!
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact