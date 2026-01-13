Previous
View from the sofa (on the mantlepiece). by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4144

View from the sofa (on the mantlepiece).

Motivated myself to be busy all morning, including washing the car and walking to Lidl for a few provisions knowing it was due to rain this afternoon. Then spent the afternoon being cozy!
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact