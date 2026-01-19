Sign up
Photo 4149
Colour choice
Today has definitely had its worries but I refuse to be influenced by the media hype and allow it to become Blue Monday.... Today I choose Green Monday!
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Tags
green
,
raindrops
,
pjnn
narayani
ace
Nice misty image
January 20th, 2026
