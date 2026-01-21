Previous
Office visitors today! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4152

Office visitors today!

My friend (and boss) 's 4 year old asked her to bring a couple of his teddies to work and take their photo. Obviously I was happy to be photographer! Here she is sharing her popcorn with them.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Cute
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact