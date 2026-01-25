Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4156
A different venue for Hull FC
First match of the year. A friendly for Brad Fash's (10 year) testimonial. A very chilly afternoon but good to back watching rugby league.
Taking pictures at the match struggling a little as wearing 2 pairs of gloves, my son realised I wasn't using the zoom on my phone in the best way... Had it for years and didn't realise... Duh!
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5280
photos
16
followers
26
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
Latest from all albums
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
1123
1124
4156
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
25th January 2026 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rugby
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close