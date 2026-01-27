Previous
Good Things by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 4161

Good Things

Tonight's visit to our local amateur theatre The Caxtons was sadly a trip for one as my friend needed to stay at home with her poorly Dad.
The play was entertaining and well acted.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

